Unseen for nearly 50 years, the Batman River Loach has been rediscovered in Turkey.

Turkish scientists have uncovered a severely endangered fish that had been missing for nearly 50 years. This is the first time one of the “top 10 most wanted lost fishes” has been found.

The Batman River loach, also known as the Diyarbakir, is a dwarf loach found in Turkey’s Batman River. Its normal length is 36mm. The reason for its disappearance is “unknown,” however the construction of Batman Dam from 1986 to 1999 is thought to have had a deleterious impact on the species.

There have been earlier trips to seek for the Batman River loach in the years since it was last seen, but none of them were successful, according to Re:wild, an organization that strives to “guard and restore” biodiversity.

Cüynet Kaya and Münevver Oral of the Recep Tayyip Erdogan University examined the regions where the species might persist and began the hunt after learning that it was included in the top 10 most desired lost fishes list released in June, according to Re:wild. The scientists were soon able to reintroduce the species, discovering 14 fish in the Sarim Stream and nine more in the Han Stream.

“As a freshwater fish taxonomist, I felt obligated to do my best for this research,” Kaya said in a statement from Re:wild. “Fortunately, our efforts culminated in the discovery of the first lost indigenous and severely endangered Batman River loach.”

Kaya stated in a statement from Shoal, which launched the missing fishes list with Re:wild, that the species has “managed to persist” in the environment despite the difficulties it has faced, and that determining the species’ population density and distribution is now critical.

According to Shoal, “These data will play a significant role in the correct evaluation of the species’ conservation status.” “We’ve taken the first step by discovering this extinct species; now it’s time to take action to safeguard it.” According to Kaya, pollution, invasive species, and drought are some of the dangers the species is still experiencing.

"There are so many missing and imperiled fish, and we are so delighted that this little loach has been discovered," Mike Baltzer, Shoal's executive director, said. "This is the first Lost Fishes species to be rediscovered, and hopefully it will be the beginning of many."