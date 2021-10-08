Unidentified for decades, the tree has now been classified as a new species.

A mystery tree in the Amazon rainforest has perplexed scientists for decades. It has now been officially recognized as a new species.

Scientist Robin Foster initially collected samples of the mystery tree on a woodland trail in Peru’s Manu National Park in 1973, according to a news release from the Field Museum. It was around 20 feet tall and had little orange fruits that resembled Chinese lanterns.

“I didn’t believe it was unique,” Foster, now of the Smithsonian Tropical Research Institute, said in a news release, “save for the fact that it possessed traits of plants from several different plant families and didn’t fall cleanly into any family.” “Normally, I can tell the family just by looking at them, but I’m damned if I can place this one.” Other scientists were perplexed by the enigmatic tree, which went unnamed for many years.

Manu’s Mysteries

A team of researchers ultimately identified the tree as a new species in their recent study, which was published in the journal Taxon.

“Even though the vegetative traits were inconsistent, preliminary molecular analyses revealed that it belonged to the Picramniaceae,” the researchers said.

The scientists were astonished by the results, which did not appear “anything” like its cousins, according to the Field Museum. Nancy Hensold of the Field Museum, a study co-author, had even wondered if the fresh samples that were evaluated were contaminated.

“My initial reaction when I opened the package and saw the specimens was, “What the heck?”

These plants didn’t appear to be related to the others in the family “Wayt Thomas of The New York Botanical Garden, study co-author and Picramniaceae expert, said in a news release. “So I decided to take a closer look – as I focused on the little, 2-3 millimeter long blooms, everything came into place.” With the riddle answered, the researchers named it Aenigmanu alvareziae, which means “mystery of Manu” and also honors Patricia lvarez-Loayza, the person who gathered the fresh samples used in the analysis.

Given the concerns of climate change and deforestation, the researchers believe that giving it a name may aid in the conservation of the Amazon rainforest.

"The best approach to organize information about them and draw attention to them is to give them unique names," Foster said. "A single unusual species may not be essential to an ecosystem on its own, but when they're all together, they tell us what's going on out there."