Underneath Mexico, ancient civilization structures of cosmic significance have been discovered.

Nearly 500 ceremonial complexes have been discovered in Mexico, and they are estimated to have held cosmic significance for Mesoamerican cultures over 2,000 years ago.

The hundreds of sites were located using LIDAR data provided by the Mexican government and made publicly available.

Light Detection and Ranging, or LIDAR, is a mapping technology that employs a laser to gaze into the environment and build a three-dimensional map of it.

Because LIDAR can pierce through trees and plants, it can reveal previously unseen archaeological sites.

Researchers from the University of Arizona and other institutions used the data to find 478 historic complexes in the Mexican states of Tabasco and Veracruz that were formed like squares and rectangles.

According to a University of Arizona press release, they were built by various tribes between 1,050 BC and 400 BC, placing them considerably before the Maya civilization’s height between 250 and 950 AD.

On October 25, the study was published in the journal Nature Human Behaviour.

Researchers believe the sites were utilized for ritual meetings, and several of them appear to be synchronized with the sunrise of a specific date based on their orientation.

In a press release, Takeshi Inomata, an anthropology professor at the University of Arizona and the study’s lead author, said, “There are lots of exceptions; for example, not every site has enough space to place the rectangular form in a desired direction, but when they can, they seem to have chosen certain dates.”

According to one idea, the specific day in question was the Zenith passing day—a day when the sun passes directly overhead, casting no shadow for a period of time. The day of the Zenith passing is determined by one’s geographical location.

The number 20 appears to be recurring throughout the structures as well, which is regarded to be an important number in Mesoamerican calendars.

“This suggests they were using these ceremonial venues to symbolize cosmological beliefs,” Inomata explained.

There’s another intriguing aspect to the discovery. The researchers discovered similarities between the complexes and San Lorenzo, the Olmec culture’s oldest known metropolis.

They now believe San Lorenzo affected later structures, such as the massive Aguada Fénix complex unearthed last year. It was Aguada Fénix. This is a condensed version of the information.