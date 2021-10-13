Under-pressure New Zealand lays forth a carbon-neutral strategy.

To fulfill its objective of being carbon-zero by 2050, New Zealand unveiled a slew of carbon-cutting proposals on Wednesday, ranging from reduced car usage to making ebikes more accessible.

However, the ideas, which come ahead of the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow at the end of this month and are a precursor to the government’s carbon reduction plan in May, prompted quick condemnation.

New Zealand is under pressure to do more to reduce rising carbon emissions, but the discussion document made no mention of agriculture, which accounts for 48 percent of the country’s total greenhouse gas emissions.

Greenpeace said the statement was “full of meaningless nonsense” that didn’t do much to start a discussion about cutting agricultural emissions.

The failure to reach “unambitious emissions budgets, completely neglect agriculture — which accounts for half of our emissions,” according to climate activists Generation Zero, is a “disgrace.”

Climate Change Minister James Shaw, on the other hand, said the agricultural sector has “an entire work program” and that “we didn’t want to waste people’s time by include items that have either previously been briefed on or have other kinds of engagement mechanisms elsewhere.”

The measures, according to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, will reduce emissions while also “creating jobs and new possibilities for Kiwi businesses and our economy.”

New Zealand’s Zero Carbon Act was passed almost two years ago, and the country declared a climate emergency a year ago.

Ardern has previously defined climate action as a “life or death” issue, but she has been chastised by Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg, who has accused New Zealand of being “one of the world’s worst performers” in terms of emissions increases.

Last month, Thunberg remarked, “Those believe Jacinda Ardern and people like her are climate leaders.”

“That only goes to show how poorly people understand the climate crisis. Clearly, emissions have not decreased. It is self-evident that these guys are doing nothing.” Many of the proposals in the discussion document come from the Climate Change Commission’s report, which was given to the government earlier this year, and include a 20% reduction in car use by 2035.

During the same time period, it plans to reduce emissions from transportation fuels by 15%, make public transportation more affordable and accessible, and provide incentives for low-income people to purchase electric vehicles.

Other suggestions include the development of low-emission fuels like bioenergy and hydrogen, the abolition of fossil fuels, and the reduction of food waste. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.