Under Bolsonaro, Amazon fires have remained at all-time highs.

According to new data released Wednesday, the number of fires in the Brazilian Amazon when the burning season began in August decreased marginally from 2020, but stayed close to near-decade highs experienced under President Jair Bolsonaro.

Last month, Brazil’s space agency, INPE, recorded 28,060 fires in the Brazilian Amazon, down 4.3 percent from August 2020 but far higher than the 10-year average of 18,000 before Bolsonaro took office in 2019.

The far-right president has overseen over a boom in deforestation in the Amazon, as he has pushed to open protected territories to agribusiness and mining.

Brazil’s part of the Amazon has lost about 10,000 square kilometers (3,860 square miles) of forest cover per year under his presidency, an area nearly the size of Lebanon.

This is an increase from the preceding decade’s average of roughly 6,500 square kilometers every year.

The number of fires has also increased.

“The number of fires documented each August has reached outrageous proportions since 2019,” said Greenpeace’s Cristiane Mazzetti, criticizing a new “Bolsonaro standard” of devastation.

Farmers, ranchers, and land speculators regularly fall trees and then burned them to clear the land in the Amazon when the weather gets dryer, which happens from August to November.

Natural wildfires are essentially non-existent in the Amazon, according to scientists.

A significant increase in Amazon fires in Bolsonaro’s first year in power sparked global outrage and fueled fears for the survival of the world’s largest rainforest, a critical resource in the fight against climate change.

In August of this year, INPE recorded 30,900 fires, up from 10,421 the previous year.

The data comes from the agency’s archives, which date back to 1998. With 63,764 fires, August 2005 was the worst on record.

This year’s fire season, according to Ane Alencar, director of science at the Amazon Environmental Research Institute (IPAM), would be determined by climate parameters such as rainfall.

However, she told AFP that “we are still at around the same level as in 2019.”

“It’s as if we’ve grown accustomed to these astronomically high figures.”

Environmentalists are especially concerned about a major spike in flames in the massive Pantanal wetlands south of the Amazon, which were ravaged by fires last year, destroying roughly a quarter of the area.

This year’s drought in the region is at an all-time high.