Uncertainty abounds on the road to the COP26 Climate Summit.

World leaders are under unprecedented pressure to decarbonize their economy and plan humanity’s path away from catastrophic global warming as the COP26 climate summit approaches.

However, with a pandemic still raging in parts of the world and countries already hammered by climate-related disasters appealing for assistance – and money – the negotiations in Glasgow are sure to be tense.

The meeting, which has previously been postponed by Covid-19 for a year, takes place at a time when the gap between what science says is needed to avoid calamity and what governments are doing is wider than ever.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres spelled out the decision facing delegates in Glasgow in his address to roughly 50 ministers on Thursday at the start of a pre-COP gathering in Milan: “We can either save our world or condemn humanity to a terrible future.”

The main purpose of COP26, according to the host country, is to keep the 1.5 degree Celsius warming goal set in the 2015 Paris Agreement in place.

The UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) released a shocking study in August, predicting that the 1.5°C target – by far the most ambitious of the Paris Agreement’s goals – would be met as soon as 2030.

No matter what is done about planet-warming carbon emissions in the meanwhile, Earth will be 1.5 degrees warmer by 2050 than pre-industrial times, according to the report.

The two years since the last UN climate summit have witnessed record-breaking wildfires in Australia and the United States, tarmac-melting heatwaves in North America and Siberia, and huge flooding in Southeast Asia, Africa, and Northern Europe, with a little over 1C of warming so far.

Every five years, countries must review their plans to reduce domestic emissions, known as national determined contributions, or NDCs, under the Paris Agreement.

Far from reducing warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, the UN claims that countries’ most recent contributions during the last year put the world on track to warm by a “catastrophic” 2.7 degrees Celsius this century.

Boris Johnson, the British foreign secretary, summed up his aspirations for Glasgow as “coal, cars, cash, and trees,” implying global agreements to phase out coal power and internal combustion engines, as well as assistance for climate-vulnerable countries and widespread tree planting.

The actual to-do list for delegates at COP26, however, is not as short.

For instance, six years after the Paris Agreement was signed, governments have yet to finalize the agreement’s “rulebook,” which lays out how the agreement’s goals will be met and progress monitored.

Disputes about how carbon markets are controlled and a standard period for an interim “stock” have been raging for a long time. Brief News from Washington Newsday.