UN reports that greenhouse gas levels have reached a new high.

The United Nations announced Monday that greenhouse gas concentrations in the atmosphere reached new highs last year, issuing a harsh warning ahead of the COP26 summit about rising global warming.

Continued increases in greenhouse gas emissions, according to the UN’s World Meteorological Organization, will result in more extreme weather and wide-ranging effects on the environment, economy, and society.

According to the World Meteorological Organization, the economic downturn caused by the Covid-19 epidemic resulted in a brief decrease in new emissions, but had no discernible impact on greenhouse gas levels or growth rates in the atmosphere.

The annual rate of increase last year was higher than the yearly average between 2011 and 2020, according to the organization’s Greenhouse Gas Bulletin, and the trend continued in 2021.

According to the WMO, global temperatures will continue to rise as long as emissions persist.

And, because carbon dioxide (CO2) has such a long life, the current temperature level will last for decades even if emissions are immediately reduced to net zero.

The United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) is taking place in Glasgow, Scotland, from October 31 to November 12.

“The Greenhouse Gas Bulletin sends a clear, scientific message to COP26 climate change negotiations,” WMO chief Petteri Taalas stated.

“At the current rate of increase in greenhouse gas concentrations, we will witness a temperature rise considerably beyond the Paris Agreement limits of 1.5 to two degrees Celsius beyond pre-industrial levels by the end of this century.”

“We’ve gone off the rails.”

According to Taalas, if the world continued to use fossil fuels at its current rate, the earth would be around 4 degrees Celsius warmer by 2100, but that warming might be controlled to 1.5 degrees Celsius through mitigation actions.

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) warned that sustained increases in greenhouse gas emissions, combined with rising temperatures, could lead to more extreme weather on the planet.

This includes extreme heat and rainfall, ice melt, rising sea levels, and ocean acidification, all of which will have far-reaching consequences for people all around the planet.

“We need to turn our promise into action that reduces the greenhouse emissions that cause climate change,” Taalas added.

“We must reconsider our industrial, energy, and transportation systems, as well as our entire way of life.” The necessary improvements are both financially and technically feasible. There isn’t any more time to waste.” The WMO also stated that the Amazon rainforest’s southeast region, which had previously been a carbon sink, had now turned into a source of carbon emissions.

"This is concerning, because it has something to do with deforestation," Taalas says.