UN: New Emissions Commitments Have Minimal Impact on Global Warming.

The UN stated Tuesday that a rush of emissions pledges made around the COP26 climate summit will likely accomplish little to reduce global warming, and that countries should dramatically accelerate their greenhouse gas reductions this decade.

In recent weeks, nations have offered a slew of new and upgraded commitments, including India’s pledge to be carbon neutral by 2070, as the UN climate summit focuses on limiting temperature rises to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

National emissions-cutting pledges, known as nationally determined contributions, or NDCs, put the world on track to warm by a “catastrophic” 2.7 degrees Celsius this century, putting countries far off target.

The UN Environment Programme (UNEP) conducted a new assessment of their new pledges and found that the outcome was “pretty similar,” owing to the fact that the most ambitious emissions reductions are expected after 2030.

Given the vast disparity between the emissions reduction needed this decade to maintain warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius and the continued growth in greenhouse gas emissions pumped into the atmosphere, the research emphasizes the problems facing climate discussions.

“There has been some improvement, but certainly not enough,” said COP26 President Alok Sharma.

“What we’ve always said is that we want to be able to state with credibility at this COP that we’re keeping 1.5 alive, and that’s what we’ll be working on in the coming days,” he said on Tuesday.

Experts believe that some new commitments made at COP26, like as India’s net-zero commitment and an international agreement to reduce global methane emissions by 30% by 2030, will have a substantial impact.

As a result, a lot of global warming estimates have been adjusted.

According to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, countries’ revised NDCs, which are updated every five years under the Paris Agreement, emissions will rise 13.7 percent by 2030 before drastically dropping thereafter.

To stay under 1.5 degrees Celsius, emissions must plummet by 45 percent by then.

Last Monday, Fatih Birol, the executive director of the International Energy Agency, stated that if all of the promises were fully implemented and countries quickly reduced their emissions, global warming may be limited to 1.8 degrees Celsius.

However, more recent calculations have yielded higher results.

UNEP estimates that simply national plans and declarations will prevent 500 million tonnes of carbon pollution by 2030.

However, it stated that even if all existing national emissions-reduction goals were implemented, warming would still be 2.7 degrees Celsius by 2100.

