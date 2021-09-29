UN Climate Chief Admits COP26 Won’t Be Easy.

The upcoming COP26 session, which might determine the Paris Agreement’s viability, will “not be simple,” but a result that matches the urgency of the situation is a “essential imperative,” according to the UN’s climate head.

The COP26 meeting in Glasgow is being promoted by organizers as a vital milestone for keeping the Paris targets within reach, as the world risks bigger and more frequent droughts, wildfires, flooding, and storm surges as the earth warms.

“The key is that decisions need to be made now, which is why Glasgow is so important,” said Patricia Espinosa, UN climate chief.

The agreement, which was signed to international acclaim in 2015, pledges countries to keep global temperature rises to “well below” 2 degrees Celsius over pre-industrial levels.

Countries also pledged to keep to a safer warming limit of 1.5 degrees Celsius by reducing emissions dramatically.

Despite this, atmospheric levels of planet-warming CO2 have continuously risen over the last six years, reaching their highest levels in about three million years.

The newest round of country-by-country emission-cutting pledges – baked into the Paris Agreement’s “rachet” process of ever-increasing ambition – has placed the world on track to warm by a “catastrophic” 2.7 degrees Celsius this century.

The COP26 meeting, which has been postponed for a year owing to the pandemic, will provide governments another chance to agree on important unresolved areas of the Paris agreement, such as how the deal’s aspirational targets are implemented.

The two-week negotiations, which begin on October 31 in Glasgow, would “not be easy,” Espinosa told AFP.

“I believe that at this point in time, it is an essential requirement that we come out of the conference and deliver to the world a message of optimism, a message of clarity on where we are going,” she said on the margins of a UN-backed gathering of 400 young climate campaigners in Milan.

Delegates in Glasgow will have a lengthy to-do list.

Nations will be urged to redouble their efforts to reduce emissions in order to get them closer to 1.5°C, as well as to finalize the Paris agreement and address the long-standing conflict over carbon markets.

Poorer countries, who are already coping with extreme weather exacerbated by climate change, have repeatedly called on wealthier countries, which are mostly responsible for the emissions that cause global warming, to fulfill a decade-old promise to contribute $100 billion yearly.

“The elements are clear: financing, ambition and mitigation, adaptation and resilience,” says the report. Brief News from Washington Newsday.