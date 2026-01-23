UK Government Unveils £55bn Investment to Boost Science and Tech Innovation

The UK government has announced a historic £55 billion investment to fuel innovation and growth across key sectors, including clean energy, health, and climate science. This funding, which will be spread over several years, aims to drive breakthroughs in artificial intelligence (AI), quantum computing, and robotics, with a particular emphasis on tackling some of the country’s most pressing challenges.

Strategic Focus on Climate and AI Safety

Under this ambitious plan, significant portions of the funding will be allocated to bolster research in climate science and ensure AI safety. The government highlighted that over £1.4 billion will be directed towards the Met Office to advance climate research, while £240 million will be earmarked for the newly established AI Safety Institute. The latter will focus on evaluating the risks associated with AI development and mitigating its potential dangers.

Science and Technology Secretary Liz Kendall, in a visit to IBM’s London offices, emphasized that the government’s investment in R