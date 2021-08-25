Typhoid Mary: Who Was She? The Illness of Harvard Professor Martin Kulldorff Eyebrows are raised as a result of this tweet.

Following a controversial tweet by a Harvard professor, discussion about the historical character Mary Mallon, popularly known as Typhoid Mary, has exploded on Twitter.

Martin Kulldorff, a Harvard Medical School professor who specializes in disease surveillance and outbreaks, raised concern on Tuesday about people being blamed for spreading sickness to others.

“Disease germs have transmitted from person to person for thousands of years,” he tweeted. Carriers have never been held responsible for infecting the next sick person previously. That ideology is quite dangerous.”

August 24, 2021 — Martin Kulldorff (@MartinKulldorff)

The tweet got thousands of likes, retweets, and over 5,000 replies as of Wednesday morning. Many Twitter users slammed Kulldorff’s claim that no one has ever been held responsible for the transmission of disease, citing the instance of Typhoid Mary as an example.

Kulldorff has been contacted by this website for comment.

Typhoid Mary, gay men in the 1980s, IV drug users, and others would appreciate it if you could say something. You’ve got to be kidding me with this. https://t.co/RrJoh54dJg

August 25, 2021 — Leslie Streeter (@LeslieStreeter)

The plague, leprosy, the influenza pandemic of 1920, AIDS, Typhoid Mary, and a variety of STDs were all prevalent.

August 24, 2021 — Matt Pringle (@mattjpringle)

Meet Misinformation Martin, a.k.a. Typhoid Mary. https://t.co/aU5dC5k4cQ

August 25, 2021 — Seamus Blackley (@SeamusBlackley)

Who was Typhoid Mary, and what was her story?

Mary Mallon was an Irish-born cook who immigrated to the United States in the 1880s and settled in New York. She worked as a cook for a New York banker and lived at the banker’s home in 1906.

She contracted typhoid fever at some point, which is caused by the Salmonella typhi bacteria and spreads through contaminated food or drink, as well as close contact with an infected individual.

Symptoms of the condition include a high fever, headache, and stomach pain. While the majority of people recover, a small percentage of those who contract it die as a result of complications.

Mallon became ill with the ailment, as did others in the house, and civil engineer George Soper began looking into the cases.

Mallon was discovered by Soper.