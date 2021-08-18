Tycoon faces life in prison for the murder of a journalist in Malta.

The attorney general of Malta demanded a life sentence for businessman Yorgen Fenech on Wednesday, accusing him of masterminding the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, which shocked the Mediterranean island nation four years ago.

Attorney General Victoria Buttigieg announced formal accusations against Fenech, who was apprehended in November 2019 while attempting to flee Malta aboard his yacht, for murder and criminal conspiracy.

The bill of indictment, which confirms that Fenech will face trial, calls for life in prison for the murder accusation and 20 to 30 years in prison for the criminal conspiracy allegation.

Fenech has denied any involvement and has pled not guilty to all accusations leveled against him.

Caruana Galizia was a well-known investigative journalist in Malta until she was killed in a car bombing near her home on October 16, 2017.

The assassination of a journalist who exposed favoritism and sleaze among Malta’s political and commercial elite caused international outrage and protests, forcing Prime Minister Joseph Muscat to resign.

She was researching a highly contentious power station deal in which Fenech was a major stakeholder and director at the time of her death.

Fenech had a hidden firm in Dubai called 17 Black that was supposed to transport money to two Panama companies owned by then-energy minister Konrad Mizzi and Muscat’s then-chief of staff, Keith Schembri. There was no money transferred.

Fenech is accused of urging an acquaintance, cab driver Melvin Theuma, to hire three hitmen for 150,000 euros ($175,000) to kill Caruana Galizia, according to the indictment.

The hitmen allegedly planned to shoot the journalist with a sniper rifle from across a valley while she sat on her couch at home.

However, at the last minute, the idea was scrapped and a car bomb was picked instead.

It was purportedly detonated at 2:58 p.m. by George Degiorgio, who sent a text message from his yacht.

Degiorgio and his brother Alfred are also facing charges of bombing. Vincent Muscat, a third individual who is unrelated to the former premier, pled guilty earlier this year and was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Schembri was charged with money laundering and fraud in a separate incident in March.

The Maltese state was found culpable for establishing an environment of impunity in the country that permitted Caruana Galizia to be murdered, including through coordination by personnel in the prime minister's own office, according to a public inquest into her death last month.