Two Pythons Fight After Falling From Ceiling in Terrifying Video

When snake handlers were called to a client’s home in Brisbane, Australia, at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, they captured a horrifying video of two large male carpet pythons grappling.

The snakes were discovered when two workmen removed a ceiling cover to get access to a loft space, only to see a snake’s swinging head.

The workmen alerted the homeowners after replacing the cover, and they contacted an environmental conservation service that specialized in safe snake and wildlife removal.

Fortunately, the Snake Out Brisbane crew noticed that the two snakes were more interested in attacking each other than any humans in the area, including the owner, zoologist Janne Torkkola.

“When we arrived, we saw not one, but two snakes on the floor, having fallen through the open manhole,” Torkkola said. “These two are guys, and it is Spring, so they engage in ritual fight, with the stronger driving off the loser in order to win mating rights with local females.”

The Snake Out Brisbane crew managed to gently entice both snakes into a hoop bag, which Torkkola describes as a snake bag attached to a long pole, but not before filming some terrifying footage.

A member of Snake Out Brisbane explains in the video, which has now been released to the team’s Facebook page, that during the tussle, one snake raises its head and tries to force the other’s down. This, they claim, is to show which of the competing males is the “largest and toughest.”

He claims that because the two pythons are of similar size, the fight may have lasted a long time, but neither snake was likely to harm the other. The snakes were transported to a nearby habitat after the crew broke up the fight.

“These are non-venomous carpet pythons, despite their frightening appearance. Furthermore, because snakes are delicate animals, they do not want to bite people and will only do so if they have no other option,” Torkkola explained. “The first step in encountering a snake is to remain calm and remember that snakes gain nothing by injuring humans.

“They’d rather go their own way,” says the narrator. If the snake is non-venomous and outside, and there are no pets. This is a condensed version of the information.