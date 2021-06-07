Two people are sent to the hospital when a whale crashes into a small boat.

Two people were sent to the hospital when a whale landed on their boat’s deck on Sunday.

According to the South Coast Register, the incident occurred off the coast of New South Wales, near Narooma, in Australia’s southeast.

When the whale slammed into the small boat he was steering, a 39-year-old man sustained face injuries and a possible concussion. The other person, an 18-year-old man, was seriously injured in the head and neck.

The two radioed for assistance and returned to a boat ramp north of Narooma at around 8 a.m. local time on Sunday, where they were met by paramedics who transported them to hospital, according to New South Wales Police.