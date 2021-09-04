Two-out-of-five shark species are on the verge of extinction, according to the Komodo Dragon.

Indonesia’s Komodo dragons, trapped on island habitats shrinking due to rising seas, were categorized as “endangered” on Saturday in an update of the worldwide Red List that also warned that overfishing threatens nearly two-thirds of shark species.

As the detrimental influence of human activity on the natural world grows, almost 28% of the 138,000 species examined by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) for its survival checklist are now at risk of vanishing in the wild forever.

But, according to the most recent Red List for Threatened Species update, four commercially fished tuna species have pulled back from the brink of extinction after a decade of efforts to reduce overexploitation.

The Atlantic bluefin tuna had the most dramatic comeback, jumping from “endangered” across three categories to the safe zone of “least concern.”

The species, which is a staple of Japanese high-end sushi, was last examined in 2011.

In a statement, IUCN Director General Bruno Oberle remarked, “These Red List assessments highlight just how closely human lives and livelihoods are connected with biodiversity.”

The IUCN Congress, which is taking place in Marseille, France, is emphasizing that vanishing species and ecosystem damage are equally grave challenges to humanity as global warming.

Simultaneously, climate change is casting a darker shadow than ever before over the destinies of many species, notably endemic animals and plants that live only on small islands or in biodiversity hotspots.

The world’s largest living lizards, Komodo dragons, can only be found in the World Heritage-listed Komodo National Park and neighboring Flores.

According to the IUCN, the species is “increasingly threatened by the impacts of climate change,” with rising sea levels likely to reduce its limited habitat by at least 30% over the next 45 years.

Outside of protected regions, the dreadful throwbacks are losing ground as humanity’s imprint grows.

“It’s terrible to think that these archaic animals are one step closer to extinction as a result of climate change,” said Andrew Terry, Conservation Director of the Zoological Society of London.

He went on to say that their demise is a “clarion call for nature to be placed at the centre of all decision-making” at the upcoming UN climate talks in Glasgow.

Meanwhile, the most extensive census of sharks and rays ever conducted indicated that 37% of the 1,200 species studied are now categorized as directly threatened with extinction, falling into one of two categories.