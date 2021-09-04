Two-out-of-five shark species are on the verge of extinction, according to the Komodo Dragon.

Indonesia’s Komodo dragons, trapped on island habitats shrinking due to rising seas, were categorized as “endangered” on Saturday in an update of the worldwide Red List that also warned that overfishing threatens nearly two-thirds of shark species.

As the harmful impact of human activity on the natural world grows, approximately 28% of the 138,000 species surveyed by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) are now at risk of extinction in the wild.

But, according to the most recent Red List for Threatened Species update, four commercially fished tuna species have retreated from the brink of extinction after a decade of conservation efforts.

The most dramatic improvement was recorded in Atlantic bluefin tuna, which went from “endangered” to “least concern” across three categories.

The species, which is a staple of Japanese high-end sushi, was last examined in 2011.

Jane Smart, worldwide director of the IUCN’s Biodiversity Conservation Group, remarked, “This shows that conservation works — when we do the right thing, a species may increase.”

“However, we must maintain our vigilance. This does not imply that we can fish for these tuna species at will.”

The IUCN Congress, which is taking place in Marseille, France, is emphasizing that vanishing species and ecological devastation are existential threats on par with global warming.

And climate change is putting many species’ fates in jeopardy, particularly endemic animals and plants found on small islands or in biodiversity hotspots.

Komodo dragons, the world’s largest living reptiles, can only be found in the World Heritage-listed Komodo National Park and the neighboring island of Flores.

According to the IUCN, the species is “increasingly threatened by the impacts of climate change,” with rising sea levels likely to reduce its limited habitat by at least 30% over the next 45 years.

Outside of protected regions, the dreadful throwbacks are losing ground as humanity’s imprint grows.

“It’s terrible to think that these archaic animals are one step closer to extinction as a result of climate change,” said Andrew Terry, Conservation Director of the Zoological Society of London.

He went on to say that their demise is a “clarion call for nature to be placed at the centre of all decision-making” at the upcoming UN climate talks in Glasgow.

Meanwhile, the most extensive assessment of sharks and rays ever conducted indicated that 37 percent of the 1,200 species studied are now categorized as immediately endangered with extinction, with the number of species in this category declining. Brief News from Washington Newsday.