Two massive red-bellied black snakes were seen on camera fighting in the backyard of a family.

A struggle between two large male red-bellied black snakes in a family’s backyard was broken up by snake catchers.

Stuart McKenzie, the proprietor of Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7, came at the property in Woombye, Queensland, Australia, to find two of the largest red-bellied snakes he’d ever seen battling one other. The snakes were still fighting when McKenzie arrived at the family’s house.

One of the snakes was judged to be five feet long by the snake catcher, with the other being nearly as long. McKenzie was able to film the battle and subsequent rescue, which he then posted on the company’s Facebook page.

McKenzie explained how the snakes fought before acting fast to prevent either of the red-bellied black snakes from fleeing into the bush in the video.

“You can see they aren’t happy with each other,” he remarked. They’re hissing and rolling over, attempting to dominate by forcing the other’s head down.”

According to the snake catcher, the fight between the two males erupted because there was a female red-bellied black snake nearby.

McKenzie then stepped in, capturing one snake by the tail and putting it in a bag, then snatching the other as it attempted to flee. According to the snake catcher, the creatures were subsequently returned into the bush in a safe manner.

Red-bellied black snakes are native to Australia and are the most prevalent snakes in the eastern part of the country. While they are venomous, the Australian Museum claims that no human fatalities have been reported as a result of a red-bellied black snake bite, despite the fact that the venom can cause serious sickness.

This could be because, as McKenzie’s video shows, members of this snake species tend to flee when they come into contact with humans. Dogs appear to be the most prevalent red-bellied snake bite victims.

The snakes usually participate in ritual fight during spring, which in Australia lasts from September to November.

The snakes grow to be about 4 feet long on average, thus McKenzie’s encounter with a pair of males was unusually huge for the species. Both were, however, smaller than the world’s largest red-bellied black snake.

In. This is a condensed version of the information.