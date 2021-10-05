Two climate experts and an Italian theorist have been awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics.

The Nobel Physics Prize was awarded on Tuesday to US-Japanese scientist Syukuro Manabe, German Klaus Hasselmann, and Italian Giorgio Parisi for climate models and the understanding of physical processes, according to the jury.

The statement came a month before the COP26 climate meeting in Glasgow, when global warming would be at the forefront of the discussion.

For their work on climate models, Manabe, 90, and Hasselmann, 89, shared half of the 10-million-kronor ($1.1 million, one-million-euro) prize, while Parisi, 73, got the other half for his work on the interplay of disorder and variations in physical systems.

The Nobel Committee said in a statement that “Syukuro Manabe and Klaus Hasselmann created the cornerstone of our knowledge of the Earth’s climate and how humans influences it.”

It went on to say that Giorgio Parisi was honored for his groundbreaking contributions to the theory of disordered materials and random processes.

The Nobel Committee for Physics head, Thors Hans Hansson, stated in a statement, “The discoveries being recognized this year illustrate that our knowledge about the climate rests on a strong scientific foundation, based on a careful study of observations.”

Manabe is a professor at Princeton University in the United States, and Hasselmann is a professor at Hamburg’s Max Planck Institute for Meteorology.

Parisi is an associate professor at Rome’s Sapienza University.

Manabe demonstrated how higher amounts of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere corresponded to increased Earth surface temperatures in the 1960s.

He was a key figure in the development of physical models of Earth’s climate, as well as research into how the heat energy absorbed from the Sun is radiated back into the atmosphere.

Hasselmann is credited with figuring out how climate models may maintain their accuracy amid often erratic weather trends.

His identification of climatic “fingerprints” created by both natural and human activity, as well as how much of climate change can be attributed purely to man-made emissions, was praised by the Committee.

Parisi received a separate prize for his work in the 1980s, which the Committee described as “among the most important contributions” to the theory of complex systems.

His work allowed physicists to comprehend seemingly random materials, which has a wide range of applications in mathematics, biology, and machine learning.

The Swedish Royal Academy of Sciences has honored findings in the subject of astronomy for the past two years, prompting observers to suggest that it was time for a change of focus.

James Peebles, a Canadian-American researcher, and Michel Mayor earned the award in 2019 for their discoveries describing the universe’s evolution following the Big Bang. Brief News from Washington Newsday.