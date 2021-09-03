Twitter will allow users to add Bitcoin addresses to their profiles.

Twitter’s developers are working on a new feature that would allow users to receive Bitcoin tips through the Tip Jar tool, which the social media company debuted earlier this year.

Twitter’s product head, Kayvon Beykpour, first hinted to the functionality on Wednesday when he commented on a screenshot tweeted by app developer Alessandro Paluzzi. The snapshot appeared to show Twitter leveraging The Lightning Network, a secure money transfer technology, to allow Twitter users to submit tips using Bitcoin.

https://t.co/EumSmM9caR

September 1, 2021 â€“ Kayvon Beykpour (@kayvz)

“Twitter is working on the possibility to receive tips in #Bitcoin,” Paluzzi stated in her original tweet. Later that day, Beykpour quoted Paluzzi’s screenshot on Twitter, adding a lightning bolt emoji next to a “soon” emoji.

Paluzzi sent out another tweet on Thursday, this time with three more screengrabs. In the first, Twitter’s Tip Jar function appeared to provide two additional options: users could send tips by pasting a Bitcoin address or an Ethereum address, which is another cryptocurrency.

The second screenshot shows customers having the option of entering their own Bitcoin addresses. “People will transfer payments to the Bitcoin address you’ve entered above,” says a statement at the bottom of the screengrab. The third screenshot stated the same thing about the Ethereum addresses of the users.

In early May, Twitter made its Tip Jar feature official. Users may post links to their Bandcamp, Cash App, Patreon, Paypal, and Venmo accounts as “a new way for individuals to donate and receive tips” during the inaugural launch.

Users who have activated the Tip Jar feature will see an icon on their account homepage that allows other users to choose which payment method to use when sending a tip. Users are then led to the platform’s app of their choice.

In a May blog post announcing the Tip Jar launch, Twitter noted, “This is a first step in our work to offer new ways for users to receive and express support on Twitterâ€”with money.” In the next months, the firm plans to expand the service to cover a larger number of users and languages from around the world, according to the company.

Earlier this summer, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey told investors that. This is a condensed version of the information.