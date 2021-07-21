Twitter is experimenting with a ‘dislike’ feature for its users.

Twitter revealed on Wednesday that it is testing a dislike button on the social networking platform.

“Dislikes aren’t public or accessible to the author, although Likes are,” some iOS users reported seeing in the app. They both assist us in determining what people believe is important to the conversation.”

“We’re trying this to understand the types of replies you find relevant in a discussion, so we can work on ways to show more of them,” Twitter stated in a statement on Wednesday. Your downvotes are private, however your upvotes are displayed as likes.”

Only a small number of users will be able to “dislike” messages as Twitter works out the details of how the function will be implemented across the platform, according to the firm. It’s unclear whether or not the app will eventually make these functions available to all users.

Last year, Twitter’s chief product officer, Kayvon Beykpour, said that the company was “exploring” the possibility of adding a dislike feature.

While Twitter allows users to “respond” to direct messages using various emoticons, the social media platform has limited users’ options on tweets to liking, retweeting, and replying.

The news comes only a few weeks after YouTube announced that it will be changing its dislike feature.

The video-sharing platform announced in March that, while it would not eliminate dislikes entirely, it would remove the number of dislikes a video had from appearing next to the thumbs down button, citing content creators’ well-being and “targeted hate campaigns.”

During an interview at an AT&T event in New York last week, actor, early Twitter user, and internet investor Ashton Kutcher called on Twitter to implement a hate button.

“If we just gave folks a very simple, frictionless way to say, ‘I disagree with this,’ we could certainly remove a huge amount of the nasty swaller that exists on social media,” he said.

Kutcher has created a very different social network than the one he joined in 2009, arguing that users can sometimes misinterpret social media posts online, leading to a “massive escalation, and the mob mentality around that escalation,” and has created a very different social network than the one he joined in 2009.

He recalled, “It was this community where you could try out ideas.” “You didn’t have,” says the narrator. This is a condensed version of the information.