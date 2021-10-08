Twitch Leak: The Company Issues a Statement Following the Exposure of Source Code and Creator Payouts.

Twitch has released a new statement regarding their internal investigation into a recent hack that resulted in the source code for the livestreaming platform leaking online.

A 128GB torrent link was published to the 4Chan website on October 5. This is a message board where users can post anonymously without having to register for an account, for those who are unfamiliar.

The leak was said to include Twitch’s source code, a whole history of its comments, and information regarding the Vapor marketplace, among other things. The latter was a proposed digital marketplace – envisioned as a competitor to Steam – that would launch with complete integration with Twitch.

In addition, the download URL included comprehensive creator payout statistics dating all the way back to 2019. These figures show how much money Twitch streamers have made in the last three years, with personalities like xQc making $8,454,427.17 from August 2019 to October 2021.

The disclosure was designed to “promote greater disruption and competition in the online video streaming industry,” according to the anonymous 4Chan user, who also described the Twitch community as a “disgusting filthy cesspool.” On that point, the hashtag #DoBetterTwitch was included in the 4Chan leak, which is similar to a statement used by marginalized streamers who boycotted Twitch earlier this year.

Twitch responded by publicly confirming that the breach was legitimate and featured real data on streamer earnings and comments. The Amazon subsidiary thanked the community for their patience and promised that additional information would be released soon.

We can confirm that there has been a breach. Our staff are working quickly to determine the scope of the problem. As soon as more information becomes available, we will notify the community. Thank you for your patience.

October 6, 2021 — Twitch (@Twitch)

Twitch Issues a New Statement Regarding the Data Breach

Twitch delivered the promised update at 1:33 a.m. EST this morning, revealing more about their continuing investigation into the breach.

This follow-up notice is sparse on facts, but it does offer several reassurances that should let users relax. It specifically states that the 4Chan breach did not release any log-in information or full credit card data. This is a condensed version of the information.