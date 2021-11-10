TVs, Soundbars, and Streaming Upgrades are among the best TV and audio gift ideas for 2021.

In 2021, the best TV, soundbar, and TV-watching gifts are as follows. From new TVs and projectors to soundbars, headphones, streaming gadgets, and console updates, we’ve got you covered.

We have a selection of our favorites, whether you’re searching for a gift for yourself, an update for the family, or for that important someone in your life. Everyone in the home will have a better time streaming and gaming with these gifts. Due to the latest promotions and reductions, the prices listed may change.

70-inch Vizio M70Q7-J03 TV

The Vizio M70Q7-J03 is a great big-screen upgrade at a reasonable price. A 60 Hz screen with variable refresh rate support, low input latency, Quantum Color for richer and deeper hues, and full-array illumination are all included in this 70-inch TV. This implies it will appeal to a wide range of gamers, movie buffs, and TV show binge-watchers. For more information, read our full review.

Best Buy has it for $1,099.99, and Amazon has it for $798.

Soundbar Vizio M51ax-J6

The Vizio M51ax-J6 is a budget-friendly soundbar that supports Dolby Atmos for a more immersive home theater experience. This soundbar’s Dolby Atmos technology gives the impression that sound effects are coming from all directions, including above you. This is an excellent entry-level soundbar for anyone wishing to improve the sound quality in a small or medium-sized room. If you wish to listen to music from your phone, it also has Bluetooth connectivity.

Walmart has it for $328.

4K Apple TV

For most consumers who live in Apple’s ecosystem, the Apple TV 4K is the greatest streaming box. It allows you to play games as well as watch movies and TV episodes from renowned services. It’s one of our favorite TV updates this year, thanks to a new, easier-to-use remote and smart home connection. Whether you’re watching Netflix, HBO Max, or Apple TV+, the current model is a great complement to your television set-up.

Best Buy has it for $179.99, while Walmart and Amazon have it for $169.

Soundbar Sonos Beam (Gen 2)

The Sonos Beam (Gen 2) soundbar is a tiny soundbar with Dolby Atmos compatibility and the handy feature of adding on. This is a condensed version of the information.