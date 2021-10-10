Turkish fires put the world’s supply of pine honey in jeopardy.

Mustafa Alti and his son Fehmi were busy caring to their hives before wildfires ravaged a picturesque region of Turkey that produces the majority of the world’s famous pine honey.

Now, the Altis and generations of other honey growers in Turkey’s Aegean province of Mugla are scrambling to find new jobs and pondering how long it will take to get back to their previous lives.

“Beekeeping is our livelihood, but when the trees burned, our source of income dried up,” Fehmi, 47, said as he stood next to his mountainside beehives in the fire-ravaged village of Cokek.

“I do some tree felling as a side job, and that’s how we get by.”

This year, fires destroyed about 200,000 hectares of forests across Turkey, more than five times the yearly norm, turning lovely green beaches popular with tourists into ash.

The summer calamity, together with a succession of devastating floods, elevated climate change to a significant topic two years before the next scheduled election, which was already weighing heavily on the minds of younger voters.

Turkey’s parliament adopted the Paris Agreement on curbing greenhouse gases, which are blamed for global warming and extreme weather events, ending a five-year wait and signaling a political shift.

However, the harm has already been done in Mugla, which produces 80% of Turkey’s pine honey.

Turkey produces 92 percent of the world’s pine honey, implying that global supplies of the thick, dark amber may soon be depleted.

The flames destroyed the delicate balance between bees, trees, and the small insects at the core of the production process in Turkey, which was already suffering from drought.

Bees take the sweet secretions of the small Basra beetle (Marchalina hellenica), which lives on the sap of pine trees, to make honey.

After the fires, Fehmi expects that the beetles will adapt to younger trees. However, he acknowledges that “recovering our prior income will take at least five or ten years.”

Mustafa, Mustafa’s father, agrees, pushing President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s administration to increase forested areas and plant new trees.

“A burning house can’t be repaired. Are you able to revive the dead? No. However, fresh trees, a new generation, may appear “Mustafa remarked.

For the time being, the beekeepers are counting their losses and attempting to figure out what to do next.

Veli Turk, president of the Mugla Beekeepers' Association, expects honey from his territory.