Turkey saves a power plant from a ‘unprecedented’ wildfire.

Rescuers used helicopters and water cannons to put out fires encircling a Turkish power plant on Wednesday, the second week of devastating fires that have put President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s leadership to the test.

Since breaking out east of the Mediterranean tourist mecca Antalya last Wednesday and moving west, more than 170 wildfires have charred swaths of Turkey’s southern coast, killing eight people.

Thousands of animals and pristine woodlands have been devastated by the fires.

Their proximity to Turkey’s most popular holiday spots has also shattered government aspirations for a tourist-driven economic recovery.

The fires’ “radiative power” – a measure of their intensity – “had reached unparalleled values in the whole dataset, which dates back to 2003,” according to the European Union’s satellite monitoring service.

The size and fury of the fires appear to have shaken the Turkish administration.

Its media authority warned stations on Tuesday that if they continue to show live footage of the fires or air images of screaming people fleeing for their lives, they risk being penalized.

Erdogan has been mocked on social media for tossing out tea bags while touring one of the affected regions while escorted by heavily armed police.

The opposition also accuses Erdogan of being too hesitant to accept offers of foreign aid, including from regional rival Greece, and of neglecting to maintain firefighting planes effectively.

In a national television interview slated for Wednesday night, Erdogan planned to launch a political counter-offensive.

A fire that has been threatening the hills around a power station in the Aegean Sea holiday resort town of Milas has sparked a lot of public concern and outrage.

Turkish workmen dig trenches around the factory to keep the flames at bay, according to an AFP team in Milas.

Sea water and fire retardant were dumped on the surrounding hills and rows of burned or burning residential houses by Turkish helicopters and two firefighting planes from Spain.

From the relative safety of the beach, a group of residents watched the battle unfold.

On Wednesday afternoon, the most of the flames looked to have died out, with only white plumes of smoke rising from the back of the hills.

“We were asked to leave the village by the local security forces, but we never did. “We stayed put,” a local electrician, who only wanted to be known as Ersoy, told AFP.

“I had no intention of fleeing. There would be no one to put me out if I tried to run. Brief News from Washington Newsday.