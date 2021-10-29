Turkey is pressing the United States for F-16 fighter jets after the F-35 program was canceled.

Officials stated the US is examining Turkey’s request to buy F-16 fighter jets after an agreement to acquire more sophisticated F-35 fighter jets was canceled owing to Ankara’s acquisition of a Russian missile system.

On October 17, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated that Ankara intends to purchase the less expensive F-16s with the $1.4 billion set aside for the canceled F-35 agreement.

However, according to one US official, any potential F-16 order could be hampered by the same issue that drove the cancellation of the F-35s: Turkey’s intention to purchase a Russian S-400 missile system.

The S-400, which is designed to track and shoot down enemy planes, was viewed as a danger to the F-35 joint strike fighter program, which has been adopted by several NATO countries.

US defense officials met with Turkish counterparts in Ankara on Wednesday to resolve outstanding issues from the F-35 program, and US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke with Turkish counterpart Hulusi Akar on Thursday, saying the Pentagon recognized “Turkey’s military modernization needs” in a statement.

When US President Joe Biden meets with Erdogan on the margins of the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, which starts on Sunday, the F-16 request could be mentioned.

Turkish media reports that the country plans to buy 40 F-16 fighter jets and upgrade 80 airplanes in its present fleet.

Turkey followed many other NATO partners in agreeing to buy the F-35 in 2002, and five years later negotiated an agreement to participate in its manufacture, possibly worth billions of dollars to Turkish industry.

However, just as the US was prepared to send the first two of the 100 aircraft slated for the Turkish air force, Ankara declared in 2017 that it would purchase an S-400 battery.

The suspension of Turkey’s F-35 program was announced just a week after the Turkish Ministry of Defense received the first delivery of S-400 components in July 2019.

The deployment of the S-400 would allow the Russians, NATO’s main foe, to gather intelligence on the aircraft’s key stealth capabilities, according to US sources.

At the time, Pentagon Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition Ellen Lord stated, “Turkey cannot field a Russian intelligence collection platform in close proximity to where the F-35 program produces, repairs, and shelters the F-35.”

Turkey’s Presidency of Defense Industries, which is in charge of defense technology imports, was sanctioned by Washington five months later for violating US sanctions against Russia.

According to Aykan Erdemir, chief of the Turkey program at, the choice left Turkey with an aging air force.