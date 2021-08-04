Turkey is attempting to save a power plant from a series of “unprecedented” wildfires.

Rescuers used helicopters and water cannons in a sporadic battle to save a Turkish power plant from being consumed by fatal wildfires on Wednesday, putting President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s authority to the test.

Since breaking out east of the Mediterranean holiday mecca Antalya last Wednesday and moving west, more than 180 wildfires have burnt vast swaths of forest and killed eight people.

Their proximity to Turkey’s most popular holiday spots has also shattered government aspirations for a tourist-driven economic recovery.

The fires’ “radiative power” – a measure of their intensity – “had reached unparalleled values in the whole dataset, which dates back to 2003,” according to the European Union’s satellite monitoring service.

The size and fury of the fires appear to have shaken the Turkish administration.

Its media authority warned stations on Tuesday that if they continue to show live footage of the fires or air images of screaming people fleeing for their lives, they risk being penalized.

On Wednesday afternoon, most rolling news programs were only presenting fragmentary information about the mounting crisis.

Erdogan has been mocked for tossing tea bags to throngs of people while touring one of the damaged locations under heavy police protection for days on social media.

The opposition also accuses Erdogan of being too hesitant to accept offers of foreign aid, including from regional rival Greece, and of neglecting to maintain firefighting planes effectively.

In a national television interview slated for Wednesday night, Erdogan planned to launch a political counter-offensive.

A fire that has been threatening the hills around a power station in the Aegean Sea holiday resort town of Milas has sparked a lot of public concern and outrage.

Turkish workmen dig trenches around the factory to keep the flames at bay, according to an AFP team in Milas.

Sea water and fire retardant were dumped on the surrounding hills and rows of burned or burning residential houses by Turkish helicopters and two firefighting planes from Spain.

From the relative safety of the beach, a group of residents watched the battle unfold.

By Wednesday morning, the fire appeared to be nearly quenched before re-igniting in the blazing afternoon heat.

According to an AFP correspondent, some of the flames seemed to be within 500 meters (yards) of the plant.

The local mayor’s office, which is controlled by the main opposition party, said the hydrogen tanks used to cool the station had been emptied and replaced with water as a precaution.

