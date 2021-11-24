Turkey has discovered conjoined turtles with two heads and six legs.

A pair of conjoined turtles discovered by a tourist in Turkey have been taken in by university experts.

The turtles were discovered in Pamukkale, an area famous for its warm springs.

They each have two front limbs and their separate heads, but their bodies are linked in the back. Two of their hind legs and sections of their shells are shared.

According to Eyup Başkale of Pamukkale University’s biology department, they too have a single digestive system.

Earlier this month, the biological department received the conjoined turtles. According to the Daily Sabah newspaper and the Anadolu news agency, they were initially handed over to the General Directorate of Nature Conservation and National Parks.

Because he does not believe the creatures would survive in the wild, Başkale and his colleagues are working to keep them alive.

“So we’ve developed a habitat in the lab that’s similar to a natural habitat,” he told The Washington Newsday. “The turtles’ general condition appears to be okay after two weeks of observation in our laboratory.

“They can feed themselves and walk around. Researchers are evaluating the progress of measurement and weighing.” The turtles of the Testudo graeca species, according to Başkale, have gained weight.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature has classified the species as vulnerable, according to the Encyclopedia of Life.

This isn’t the first time a conjoined turtle pair has been discovered.

The Birdsey Cape Wildlife Center in Barnstable, Massachusetts, reported conjoined turtles with two heads and one body in October of this year. The turtles had two distinct spines that joined together deeper down the body, according to X-rays.

“Animals with this rare illness don’t generally survive very long or have a decent quality of life,” the center posted on Facebook, “but these two have given us reason to be positive!”

It’s impossible to get inside these two’s thoughts, yet they appear to work together to manage their surroundings.”

The turtles appeared to be bright and energetic, and they were eating, swimming, and gaining weight, according to the facility.

Two conjoined twin loggerhead turtles were successfully separated by marine researchers in Italy in 2016. One of the turtles had already done so. This is a condensed version of the information.