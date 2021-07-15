Turkey has been reshaped after a failed coup attempt five years ago.

On Thursday, Turkey will remember five years since a failed coup attempt against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan resulted in a massive political crackdown and mass arrests.

On a warm night in July 2016, a rogue military faction attempted to take over the country by attacking government facilities with jets and tanks.

In the subsequent pandemonium, 250 people died, including at least 24 plotters, and more than 2,000 were injured as Erdogan rallied his followers on the streets.

Since then, the consequences of that fateful night have been felt in practically every facet of Turkish life, including education, the judiciary, and the executive branch.

Erdogan’s assault on accused coup plotters, activists, human rights defenders, and political opponents has aided him in consolidating his grip on Turkey since taking power in 2003.

However, it has strained his ties with traditional Western allies and dampened international investor confidence due to concerns about the rule of law.

Erdogan held a referendum less than a year after the coup attempt to change Turkey’s parliamentary democracy to an executive presidency.

He was elected by a razor-thin margin and has enormous influence, frequently announcing key decisions in overnight decrees.

“Erdogan has used the coup attempt to strengthen his hold on power,” said Gareth Jenkins, a renowned Turkey expert.

The 15th of July has been declared a public holiday, with Erdogan encouraging supporters to attend a commemorative gathering in Ankara on Thursday.

However, analysts caution that when things go wrong, as they did around the world during the coronavirus pandemic, this centralization of authority has a political cost.

“Having this much power has its drawbacks: it is more difficult to divert blame when things go wrong, such as the current economic situation,” a Western official told AFP.

Turkey has had high inflation for years, and the lira has lost two-thirds of its value versus the US dollar since the attempted coup.

Turkey believes that Fethullah Gulen, a US-based preacher, orchestrated the coup using members of his military network.

Gulen denies the allegations, claiming that his Islamic Hizmet organisation is dedicated to peace and education.

The United States’ unwillingness to extradite Gulen has been a source of friction between NATO partners.

The Turkish military has also been destroyed as a result of the post-coup purge.

Turkey has dismissed 23,364 military employees in the fight against Gulen’s network, according to Defense Minister Hulusi Akar.

Since 2016, more over 321,000 people have been arrested, according to Interior Minister Suleyman.