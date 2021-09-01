Tunisia sows seeds of hope in the face of climate change.

Tunisian farmers are looking to the past for answers, planting indigenous seeds to assure a future in the face of drought, disease, and climate change.

Traditional seeds have a genetic legacy that is best adapted to the environment, according to Maher Medini of Tunisia’s National Gene Bank, which encourages the country’s development of sustainable agriculture.

“They are gene repositories hundreds, if not thousands, of years old,” Medini explained, adding that the seeds are more resistant to the ever-increasing harmful effects of global warming.

Climate change is generating unpredictable changes in rainfall, temperature, and humidity, causing crop disease, he claimed.

“Diversity is the bedrock of adaptation,” Medini remarked.

In Tunisia, illness is wreaking havoc on wheat varieties created in the 1980s, but farmers believe ancient kinds appear to be more resistant.

Tunisian farmers used to lay aside a small portion of their harvest to sow the following season, using indigenous seeds.

However, the development of hybrid or genetically engineered seeds resulted in higher yields, and native types were mainly abandoned.

One issue is that new types’ seeds cannot be transplanted, forcing farmers to buy in more seed every year.

Some farmers are now researching their forefathers’ practices.

Mohamed Lassad ben Saleh owns a property in the Jedaida agricultural region, some 30 kilometers (18 miles) northwest of Tunis.

He began cultivating a traditional wheat type known as Al-Msekni eight years ago. The harvest is already in full swing on his property.

Each hectare’s wheat is weighed independently, allowing the productivity of each plot to be calculated.

Ben Saleh said, “The results are good.”

When he meets other farmers, he informs them about the performance of his traditional seeds.

In previous years, the national average has been 1.4 to two tonnes per hectare, while Ben Saleh claims his harvest has been five tonnes.

Ben Saleh claims that his seedlings are more drought and disease resistant, which means he doesn’t need to apply as much pesticide.

“The new kinds are weak and susceptible to mold,” he explained.

Because most farmers purchase new seeds every season, the country now imports 70% to 80% of its seeds.

“One of the requirements needed to achieve food sovereignty is a return to local or native seeds,” said Aymen Amayed, an agricultural policy researcher.

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations has issued a warning against the rising usage of hybrids. Brief News from Washington Newsday.