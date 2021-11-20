Trying Cue’s More Reliable COVID-19 Molecular Test at Home.

My son has experienced a cold on two consecutive occasions in the last six months, which is now more well known as COVID-19 symptoms. Both times, we dropped everything to get him tested, and the procedure was stressful for numerous reasons. But figuring out testing, whether for a child or for oneself, can be difficult—and at the very least inconvenient. Cue Health has now released an at-home COVID-19 test that anyone may purchase to help with these types of fears and stresses.

Cue’s COVID-19 test is the first molecular test to be approved for at-home usage without a prescription by the FDA. This is in contrast to the initial antigen at-home testing, which can be unreliable. Molecular tests detect genetic material from the virus, whereas antigen tests seek for antibodies created by your immune system in reaction to the virus that causes COVID-19. Cue’s COVID-19 test matched central lab results with 97.8% accuracy, according to an independent investigation of 292 symptomatic and asymptomatic Mayo Clinic outpatients. The test employs nucleic acid amplification similar to that used in PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests.

The Cue Reader is the genuine deal when it comes to COVID testing at home. Although it’s understandable that the firm is currently focusing on this ailment, its reader will be able to help consumers with other forms of at-home testing in the future. I decided to try out the Cue Reader and its molecular COVID-19 test to see if it was as stress-free as it seems.

Pros:Videos and easy-to-follow instructions

Cue+ gives you virtual access to a doctor. Subscription in its entirety Cons: Each COVID-19 test costs a lot of money. The cost of subscriptions is a little perplexing. Cue Health is where you can get it.

COVID-19 Testing at Home

The idea of performing a COVID test at home that is comparable to that performed in a lab is fascinating. Even better, the Cue Reader is highly connected via a mobile device for tutorials and more in-depth assistance.

If you’re interested in this product, I urge that you read all of Cue’s tiny print for yourself. Nothing on their website seemed to contradict its basic marketing messaging, so I dug deeper. This is a condensed version of the information.