Trudeau, the Prime Minister of Canada, has called for snap elections.

To the dismay of his opponents, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called snap elections for September 20 to seek a new mandate to navigate the country out of the crisis.

Despite delivering major pandemic help, adopting a federal budget, and enacting other crucial laws with opposition support in the last year, Trudeau, who has been in charge since 2015, has lamented that parliament has become dysfunctional.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with Governor General Mary Simon to request that parliament be dissolved, triggering a general election that polls predict will likely return his Liberals to power.

After the discussion, Trudeau said, “Canadians must pick how we finish the fight against Covid-19 and rebuild better – from getting the job done on vaccines to having people’s backs all the way through to the end of this crisis.”

All five parties that presently control seats in parliament are preparing for a bruising election war.

The majority of Canadians support Trudeau’s epidemic response. However, if a fourth wave of Covid-19 infections occurs during the campaign, it may jeopardize his support.

“This was his only window of opportunity,” Felix Mathieu, a political science professor at the University of Winnipeg, told AFP, “because with kids returning to school and universities in two weeks, Covid cases will certainly go up.”

He went on to say that Trudeau’s government “had already held for 18 months, which is the normal longevity for a minority administration.”

Despite rising vaccination rates that are among the highest in the world — over 62 percent of Canadians are fully immunized – nearly 1,000 new Covid-19 infections have been recorded every day recently across Canada.

Trudeau was re-elected in 2019, however his majority was lost in his second term due to controversies.

On September 20, the Liberals must win at least 170 of the 338 seats in the House of Commons, an increase of 15 seats from their current position.

According to a recent Abacus Data poll, the Liberals are within striking distance of achieving a majority, with 37% of the vote.

The Conservatives and the socialist New Democrat Party, which has been propped up by the Liberals and has witnessed an increase in support, are trailing with 28 percent and 20 percent, respectively.

In the meantime, Trudeau’s biggest rival, Conservative leader Erin O’Toole, has struggled to find his footing since becoming Conservative leader in August 2020, as lockdowns and other public health precautions have made glad-handing impossible.

