Trudeau Starts His Third Term With A Weakened Minority Government In Canada.

In Canada, Trudeau begins his third term with a weakened minority government.

Justin Trudeau’s bet on a rapid election has backfired: re-elected without a majority, the liberal prime minister will once again rely on opposition backing to govern.

His Liberals were leading or elected in 158 of 338 electoral districts, according to official estimates released Tuesday morning.

The Conservatives will be the official opposition in Ottawa, with 119 seats, while Trudeau will have to rely on minor parties such as the separatist Bloc Quebecois (34 seats) and the leftist New Democrats (25) to get his agenda passed.

Before going to work, Trudeau greeted passengers at a subway stop in his Papineau electoral district in Montreal. While exchanging pictures with a few supporters, he said, “It is I who thank you.”

“I am quite pleased with the way he managed the pandemic,” Giugetta Iovino said, “and am happy to know that it is he who will take us out of it.”

Others reminisced about their ambitious ambitions. “I’m counting on you to act for the environment!” said a young woman.

In a victory speech delivered late Monday, Trudeau said, “You simply want to get back to the things you love and not worry about this pandemic or about an election.”

He stated that Canadians voted for “your representatives of Parliament of all stripes (to) have your support in this crisis and beyond.”

Simultaneously, the prime minister urged Canadians to embrace bold new ideas, saying, “The moment we face needs actual substantial change, and you have provided clear advice to this parliament and this government.”

“We need strong friendships in difficult times to encourage multilateral solutions and build on our great partnership and shared values,” tweeted European Council President Charles Michel, one of the first to greet Trudeau.

Meanwhile, Vice President Joe Biden of the United States stayed silent.

Trudeau started his campaign with a commanding lead in the polls, hoping to use the success of the Covid-19 vaccine deployment as a mandate to lead Canada out of the pandemic.

The Liberal Party’s seat count, on the other hand, remained nearly constant, with only three higher than the previous session.

“It was absolutely a failure,” said Andre Lamoureux, a politics professor at the University of Quebec in Montreal.

There is “very little” variation between this parliament and the previous one. It’s like taking the same photo from a new angle,” he remarked, implying that Trudeau’s leadership of the Liberal Party may be called into question.

"He hasn't been able to secure a majority of the vote.