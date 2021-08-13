Trudeau is expected to call snap elections in Canada on Sunday.

Despite a statewide increase in Covid infections, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is poised to dissolve his minority Liberal government and call emergency elections on Sunday.

According to public broadcaster CBC and other local media, Trudeau will visit the governor general to ask her to dissolve parliament and announce that voting will take place on September 20, citing unnamed sources.

In recent weeks, he and opposition leaders have been crisscrossing the country, delivering election-style pronouncements as speculation about a possible fall ballot has grown.

Trudeau was re-elected in 2019 after six years in office, although his majority was lost in his second term due to controversies.

Despite delivering massive pandemic aid, passing a federal budget, and passing other key legislation with opposition support in the past year, he has lamented that parliament has become dysfunctional in recent months, with a “level of obstructionism and toxicity in the House that is of real concern.”

Opposition leaders have reacted angrily to Trudeau’s decision, with one encouraging Governor General Mary Simon to reject him, stating in a letter that his party was prepared to prop up the minority Liberal government in order to enact critical legislation until the pandemic was over.

“While Justin Trudeau wants to act like (the epidemic) is over, it isn’t over, and people are remain worried,” New Democratic Party leader Jagmeet Singh told reporters, citing public health predictions of an impending Covid outbreak despite improving vaccination rates.

“We shouldn’t be rushing to an election,” Erin O’Toole, who has struggled to establish himself among voters since becoming leader of the main opposition Conservatives last year, said earlier this week.

O’Toole has been at war with his party’s grassroots on policy initiatives including climate change mitigation, but he tweeted on Thursday that his party is “ready” to fight an election.

Stephanie Chouinard, a politics professor at the Royal Military College of Canada, said Trudeau had good grounds for seeking a fresh mandate: “to shepherd Canada through a post-pandemic recovery.”

She stated that the timing is ideal since “Canadians are generally in a good mood” now that most public health restrictions have been lifted and life is “close enough to normal.”

Tim Powers, a pollster and veteran political strategist, said Trudeau “has done a risk assessment and believes now is the time to attempt if he wants a majority.”

“The Liberals are in a good position. Covid isn’t yet (surging) to the same extent that a fourth wave could. Brief News from Washington Newsday.