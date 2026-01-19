Tropical Storm Ada Hits Philippines, Sparks Floods and Volcano Threats

The Philippines faces catastrophic conditions as Tropical Storm Ada, known locally as Nokaen, drenches the archipelago with torrential rainfall, triggering severe flooding and raising fears of volcanic mudflows from the active Mayon Volcano. The storm has already unleashed up to 200mm of rain daily, placing entire regions at risk.

Deadly Flooding and Volcano Hazards

Ada, which has winds of 105 km/h (65 mph), is currently tracking along the eastern coast of the Philippines, slowly moving northward. Although the storm is forecast to weaken into a tropical depression by Tuesday due to the incoming northeast monsoon, its immediate impact remains dire. Authorities have warned that the excessive rainfall could trigger deadly landslides and lahars, or volcanic mudflows, around Mayon, which is located in the Bicol region. Experts are particularly concerned that the rain could dislodge old ash deposits on the volcano’s slopes, creating scalding mudflows that could bury villages.

Already, the storm’s impact has been felt in Luzon, with power outages and school closures reported across the region. Thousands of residents from low-lying areas have been evacuated to escape storm surges as high as 2.2 meters. The government has mobilized emergency teams to assist those most at risk as the storm continues to ravage the region.

A Global Pattern of Extreme Weather

Ada is part of a broader pattern of extreme weather events affecting the globe. In Europe, temperatures are expected to plunge to -18C in parts of Poland and Ukraine, while the Mediterranean is experiencing massive storms that have generated 11-meter waves, battering the coastlines of Sicily and Malta. These events underscore a growing trend of unpredictable weather that is exacerbated by climate change.

For the Philippines, the situation remains critical, with rescue operations ongoing as authorities brace for further heavy rain and the looming volcanic threat. Meanwhile, the global community watches closely, hoping that the destructive potential of Ada’s mudflows will not be realized. This early-season storm serves as a stark reminder of the intensifying climate crisis, which could bring even more extreme weather throughout 2026.