Troops rush to deliver aid to typhoon survivors in the Philippines.

Troops rushed to send food and water to the Philippines’ typhoon-ravaged islands on Tuesday, as charities pleaded for help to help the hundreds of thousands of people who had been displaced by the catastrophic storm.

Typhoon Rai wreaked havoc on the archipelago’s southern and central parts, destroying wooden houses, uprooting trees, and knocking out power over entire islands, killing at least 375 people and injuring hundreds more.

Rai, which crashed into the country as a super typhoon on Thursday, left “total devastation” in its wake, according to the UN.

“I have never seen such a typhoon in my entire life,” Catholic Bishop Antonieto Cabajog of Surigao, on Mindanao’s northern edge, said.

He told a Catholic church-run news outlet, “To say’super’ is an understatement.”

After their homes were damaged or destroyed by the worst storm to hit the country this year, more than 400,000 people sought refuge in evacuation centers or with relatives, according to the national disaster agency.

Bohol, noted for its beaches, “Chocolate Hills,” and small tarsier primates, was one of the hardest-hit islands, with at least 94 people killed, according to province governor Arthur Yap’s Facebook post.

On the island, a state of calamity has been declared.

On the islands of Siargao, Dinagat, and Mindanao, which took the brunt of the storm when it hit with winds of 195 kilometers per hour (120 miles per hour), there has also been significant devastation.

Thousands of military, police, and coast guard officers have been dispatched to bring food, water, and medical supplies to survivors who have been unable to obtain basic requirements.

Defence Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said Monday, “I have authorized the (military) to deploy all available assets — ships, boats, aircraft, trucks — to send humanitarian commodities to the devastated areas.”

Heavy equipment, such as backhoes and front-end loaders, has also been dispatched to clear the roadways.

The Red Cross is also flying aid to the islands of Siargao and Bohol, which have been battling to recover because Covid-19 restrictions knocked down visitor numbers.

“The IFRC’s emergency appeal allows us to move quickly and do everything we can to assist people and families in getting back on their feet,” said Alberto Bocanegra, the Philippines’ head of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.

The organization has made a $22 million appeal to help with immediate relief and recovery activities.

The United Kingdom has committed $1 million to the IFRC’s efforts.

Donations are also being sought by other non-governmental organizations.

