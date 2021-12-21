Troops rush to deliver aid to typhoon survivors in the Philippines.

Troops rushed to send food and water to the Philippines’ typhoon-ravaged islands on Tuesday, as charities pleaded for help to help the hundreds of thousands of people who had been displaced by the catastrophic storm.

Typhoon Rai slammed into the southern and central parts of the archipelago on Thursday, destroying wooden houses, uprooting trees, and cutting out power over entire islands, killing at least 375 people and injuring hundreds more.

“I have never seen such a typhoon in my entire life,” Catholic Bishop Antonieto Cabajog of Surigao, on Mindanao’s northern edge, said.

He told a Catholic church-run news outlet, “To say’super’ is an understatement.”

After their homes were damaged or destroyed by the worst storm to hit the country this year, more than 400,000 people sought refuge in evacuation centers or with relatives, according to the national disaster agency.

Bohol, noted for its beaches, was one of the hardest-hit islands, with at least 94 people killed, according to regional governor Arthur Yap’s Facebook post.

On the island, a state of calamity has been declared.

Yap claimed that the province had ran out of finances and asked with President Rodrigo Duterte’s government to send monies to help desperate residents buy food and water.

“Give military and police if you don’t want to send money to buy food because there will be stealing here,” Yap threatened during an interview with radio station DZBB.

While the rest of the Philippines celebrated Christmas, Bohol was “in the midst of a Yolanda-like situation,” he continued, referring to Typhoon Haiyan, which hit the island in 2013.

On the islands of Siargao, Dinagat, and Mindanao, which took the brunt of the storm’s 195-kilometer-per-hour winds, there has also been significant devastation.

Thousands of military, police, and coast guard officers have been dispatched to bring food, water, and medical supplies to survivors who have been unable to obtain basic requirements.

Defence Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said Monday, “I have authorized the (military) to deploy all available assets — ships, boats, aircraft, trucks — to send humanitarian commodities to the devastated areas.”

Roads have also been cleared using heavy machinery such as backhoes and front-end loaders.

The Red Cross is also flying aid to the islands of Siargao and Bohol, which have been battling to recover because Covid-19 restrictions knocked down visitor numbers.

"The IFRC's emergency appeal enables us to move quickly and do everything we can to assist people and families in regaining their footing," said Alberto Bocanegra, head of.