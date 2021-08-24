Tree Rings in Oregon Show Evidence Of A Historic 1700 Quake And Tsunami

The earthquake that struck the west coast of North America on January 26, 1700, is said to be the greatest ever recorded in the “lower 48” states of the United States. A team of experts discovered evidence of this “megathrust” in old trees in Oregon during their research.

The earthquake that struck the Cascadia Subduction Zone in January 1700 was a major one. With a magnitude of 9.0, it not only wreaked havoc and generated landslides in various regions, but it also triggered a tsunami that crossed the Pacific and wreaked havoc on Japan’s Pacific coast.

According to a news release from Oregon State University (OSU), evidence of this historic event has been found in the trees in Washington, so a team of researchers set out to see whether they could find similar evidence in the trees in Oregon.

The researchers gathered core samples of 38 Douglas fir stands that predate the 1700 earthquake in Mike Miller Park in South Beach for the study, which was just published in the journal Natural Hazards and Earth System Sciences. According to OSU, one of the study’s authors, Robert Dziak of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Pacific Marine Environmental Laboratory, said that the majority of the trees date back to 1670, with one dating back to 1650.

The area would have been overwhelmed by up to 10 meters of water during the tsunami, according to “new and revised” simulations. When researchers compared the growth rates of the samples to those of Douglas firs not in the tsunami inundation zone, they discovered that the trees in the tsunami inundation zone had “significantly reduced” growth rates in 1700.

The researchers also compared the South Beach Douglas-fir tree-ring data to two other Douglas-fir datasets from the Oregon Coast Range and western Cascade Mountains, which would have experienced similar climate conditions but not tsunami inundation, in order to better detect tree growth anomalies near 1700 CE. “When compared to these control sites, tree growth in South Beach is much lower in 1700 CE, reaffirming that Douglas-fir growth in South Beach is abnormally low for the region.”

In an OSU news release, Dziak stated, “The tsunami looks to be the event that most affected the trees’ growth that year.”

The researchers speculated that the shaking of the ground, as well as the presence of seawater, may have contributed to the decline in growth.