Tragedy Strikes Matabeleland as Nine Die in River Disaster

At least nine people have drowned in Zimbabwe’s Matabeleland South after their vehicle was swept away by the swollen Tshangamutope River, prompting urgent calls for increased caution in the region’s unpredictable weather conditions.

The heartbreaking incident occurred in the Filabusi district, where a Toyota Noah attempted to cross a submerged bridge. Despite warnings from local residents, the driver pressed on, and the vehicle was quickly overcome by the powerful current, tumbling downstream with tragic consequences. Witnesses describe the scene as chaotic and helpless, with bystanders unable to assist as the water carried the vehicle away.

Fatal Decision

“We screamed at him to stop, but he thought he could make it,” said local witness Thulani Moyo. “The water took them in seconds. We could hear them screaming, but the river was too strong to help.” The victims, three men, four women, and two children, were trapped inside the vehicle as it was dragged by the merciless current.

Authorities have since issued a red alert for flash floods across Matabeleland South, as the region braces for more severe weather in the coming days. The Civil Protection Unit warned that torrential rains are expected to continue, exacerbating the risk of further incidents.

Climate and Infrastructure Challenges

This tragedy highlights a broader crisis unfolding across Southern Africa, where heavy rains have caused widespread flooding and displaced thousands. In rural Zimbabwe, aging infrastructure, including bridges built decades ago, has proven inadequate to handle the increasing intensity of storms linked to climate change.

As families in Filabusi prepare to bury their loved ones, there are growing calls for the government to improve infrastructure in rural areas and enforce stricter penalties for reckless driving during adverse weather. For the nine lives lost in this preventable disaster, however, it is a case of too little, too late.