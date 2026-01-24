Tragedy Strikes as Illegal Quarry Collapses in Kirinyaga

One person has died after a stone quarry collapsed in Kirinyaga, underscoring the continuing dangers posed by illegal mining in the region. The incident took place on Friday morning in the Kimuri area of Mwea, highlighting the deadly costs of the informal quarrying industry, which has long been known for its hazardous conditions.

The Incident

According to witnesses, the victim, a local laborer, was working deep inside the quarry when the overhanging earth collapsed, burying him under tons of rubble. Despite swift rescue attempts by fellow workers and local authorities, it was too late to save him. His identity is being withheld until his family can be notified.

This latest tragedy is not an isolated case. The quarries of Kirinyaga have long been identified as death traps due to the unstable nature of the mining sites. Heavy rainfall in recent weeks has weakened the ground, making open-pit mines even more prone to collapse. Yet, in the face of these dangers, illegal quarrying continues, driven by the demand for building materials in the rapidly growing towns of Central Kenya.

Calls for Accountability

Authorities have repeatedly warned the public about the dangers of illegal mining in the area. Mwea East Sub-County Police Commander urged locals to cease operations, pointing out that previous bans had done little to curb the practice. “We’ve closed these sites before,” he stated, “but hunger drives them back.”

In the wake of the tragedy, there is growing frustration in the community, as well as a sense of resignation. While the stones from these quarries are used to build homes and infrastructure for the wealthier residents of the region, those who risk their lives to extract them often face a much grimmer fate.

Regulatory bodies, including the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA), have called for stabilization of quarry walls and better enforcement of safety regulations. However, enforcement remains a major challenge in the informal mining sector, and in the absence of meaningful action, the cycle of danger continues.

Since 2020, similar incidents have claimed multiple lives, including an eight-year-old boy who was buried in a separate quarry collapse in 2020. Despite these tragedies, the practice of illegal mining continues unabated, with little consequence for those involved in the risky industry.

As the family prepares for a funeral, the community’s grief is compounded by a deep sense of injustice. The tragedy in Mwea is a stark reminder of the systemic failures that allow dangerous and illegal mining to persist in the region, despite repeated warnings and the loss of life.