Toyota will invest $3.4 billion in battery production in the United States.

Toyota, the world’s largest automaker, announced plans on Monday to invest $3.4 billion in automobile batteries in the United States and to create a factory there to manufacture them.

The 10-year investment is part of a proposal launched last month by the Japanese company to invest 1.5 trillion yen ($13.1 billion) in the development and supply of batteries for electric vehicles as part of its efforts to become carbon-neutral in its production.

“Toyota’s commitment to electrification is about long-term sustainability for the environment, American employment, and consumers,” Ted Ogawa, president and CEO of Toyota Motor North America, stated.

The corporation did not provide any information, such as a location or production capacity, but did state that it will form a separate company for the US project.

Toyota announced in June that it wanted to make its manufacturing carbon-neutral by 2035, rather than the previous target date of 2050.

Toyota is a pioneer in hybrid vehicles and hydrogen-fueled automobiles, and it is also accelerating its development of battery-powered electric vehicles.

Former Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga of Japan announced a 2050 goal for the world’s third-largest economy to become carbon neutral, reaffirming the country’s pledges on climate change.

Following the disaster at the Fukushima nuclear power plant in 2011, the country has struggled to reduce carbon emissions.