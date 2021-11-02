Toyota Joins the Fight Against the Proposed Electric Vehicle Tax Credit in the United States.

Toyota joined a chorus of international opposition to the issue on Tuesday, urging Washington not to “play politics” with environmental issues by granting tax incentives for US-made electric vehicles.

President Joe Biden’s emphasis on assisting blue-collar Americans led to a proposal in his Build Back Better legislation to provide $4,500 in tax credits for electric automobiles manufactured in the United States by union workers.

Toyota, which employs 36,000 people in the United States, promotes “incentives for the purchase of electric vehicles to hasten the transition” to all-electric vehicles, according to a statement.

The planned credits for union-made automobiles, however, according to the Japanese manufacturer, devalue the efforts of those who choose not to join a union and give the message that boosting unions is more essential than tackling climate change.

Toyota stated, “Let’s not play politics with the environment, the American autoworker, or the American consumer.”

“This isn’t even close to being equitable. This isn’t acceptable.” In the last week, Washington’s largest trading partners, Canada and Mexico, issued letters to US congressional leaders objecting to the tax credits, claiming that they violate US commitments under the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement on trade.

Mary Ng, Canada’s trade minister, also warned that the action would jeopardize the continent’s heavily integrated car industry.

“If approved into law, these credits will have a significant negative impact on the future of electric vehicle and automotive production in Canada, potentially causing severe economic harm and the loss of tens of thousands of jobs in one of Canada’s greatest industrial industries,” Ng said.

“These effects would not be limited to US businesses and workers.”

The tax credit “conflicts with the goal of the quick deployment of new sustainable technologies,” according to a letter signed by Mexico’s US ambassador Esteban Moctezuma Barragan and two dozen other ambassadors, because it would apply to only two of the over 50 electric vehicles currently available.