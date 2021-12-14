Toyota Increases Its Electric Vehicle Sales Goal.

On Tuesday, Toyota increased its electric vehicle sales target by 75%, announcing a more ambitious plan for the sector as part of efforts to reduce carbon emissions.

In the fight to build less polluting automobiles, which is considered as a vital market for the future, the world’s top-selling manufacturer risks lagging behind rivals such as Volkswagen and Tesla.

In addition, environmental groups have pressed Toyota, like other large automakers, to work harder to phase out engines that burn planet-warming fossil fuels in favor of electric vehicles (EVs).

Toyota CEO Akio Toyoda stated that the company hopes to sell 3.5 million electric vehicles per year by 2030, and that 30 battery-powered electric models will be available by the end of the decade.

It had previously set a sales target of two million EVs and fuel cell vehicles per year by 2030.

“Two million people is a big number. And we’re aiming for 3.5 million units by the end of the year “Toyoda explained.

“We’ve been thinking about our carbon-neutral projects and have devised a feasible strategy.”

The firm now sells roughly 10 million vehicles per year, but it did not specify what percentage of future sales its new goal would represent.

Toyota also plans to make its high-end Lexus range 100 percent electric in Europe, North America, and China by the end of the decade, and worldwide by 2035.

By 2030, the corporation plans to invest a total of eight trillion yen ($70 billion) in its electrification effort.

The money will be split half and half between battery-powered electric vehicles and other projects including hybrids and fuel cell engines.

Around two trillion yen will be spent on the production and development of automobile batteries, up from 1.5 trillion yen previously.

In a report presented during the COP26 climate meeting last month, Greenpeace put Toyota equal last for decarbonisation efforts.

Toyoda said on Tuesday that Toyota is taking a “proactive” approach to promoting electric vehicles, and that the business will continue to offer a variety of options to customers.

Toyota’s push toward carbon neutrality may be influenced by “energy policies of different countries,” he noted.

CLSA analyst Christopher Richter said Tuesday’s statement was “quite a jump” for Toyota.

One reason Toyota has been sluggish to enter the electric vehicle industry is that "it takes a long time to develop an agreement on these issues," as a conventional Japanese firm.