Toyota has increased its target for electric vehicle sales to 3.5 million per year.

Toyota plans to sell 3.5 million electric vehicles per year by the end of the decade, roughly doubling the company’s current target as part of its efforts to reduce carbon emissions.

According to Akio Toyoda, the world’s top-selling manufacturer, 30 battery-powered electric cars would be available by 2030.

Environmental groups have pressed Toyota to do more to phase out engines that burn climate-warming fossil fuels in favor of electric vehicles (EVs).

It had previously set a goal of selling two million electric and fuel cell automobiles per year by 2030.

“Two million people is a big number. And we’re aiming for 3.5 million units by the end of the year “Toyoda explained.

“We’ve been thinking about our carbon-neutral projects and have devised a feasible strategy.”

Toyota also plans to make its high-end Lexus range 100 percent electric in Europe, North America, and China by the end of the decade, and worldwide by 2035.

By 2030, the corporation plans to invest a total of eight trillion yen ($70 billion) in its electrification effort.

The money will be split half and half between battery-powered electric vehicles and other projects including hybrids and fuel cell engines.

Around two trillion yen will be spent on the production and development of automobile batteries, up from 1.5 trillion yen previously.

In a report presented during the COP26 climate meeting last month, Greenpeace put Toyota equal last for decarbonisation efforts.

Toyoda stated on Tuesday that his company is taking a “proactive” approach to the promotion of electric vehicles, and that customers would continue to have a variety of options.

According to him, “energy policies of different countries” may have an impact on the company’s efforts to become carbon neutral.