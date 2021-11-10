Toyota defends its decision to skip the COP26 emissions pledge.

Toyota defended its decision not to join an emissions pledge made during the COP26 climate conference on Wednesday, claiming that the commitment would be “challenging” given its global business.

Ford, Mercedes-Benz, General Motors, and Volvo Cars are among the automakers who have pledged to “work toward achieving 100 percent zero emission new vehicle and van sales in leading countries by 2035 or sooner.”

Various national and local governments, firms, and investors in the transportation sector endorsed Britain’s strategy document ahead of a statement at the Glasgow conference.

However, Toyota, the world’s best-selling manufacturer, has declined to join the promise, as have Volkswagen, Hyundai-Kia, Stellantis, and the Renault-Nissan alliance.

Kohei Yoshida, a general manager at Toyota ZEV Factory, the company’s dedicated zero-emissions vehicle branch, told AFP on Wednesday that there were “several methods to attain carbon neutrality” other than the arrangement.

“It’s critical that we keep various countries and regions, as well as varied situations and locations, in mind,” he stated.

In developing economies like Africa and Latin America, establishing infrastructure for electric, battery, and fuel-cell vehicles would take time, according to Yoshida.

It was “impossible for us to commit to the united statement at this stage,” Toyota stated in a statement.

However, Yoshida stated that his company respects the COP26 negotiations.

“More essential than issuing an united statement is that each and every stakeholder is accepting the challenge and attempting to achieve carbon neutrality,” he said.

The Japanese company stated in September that it would invest 1.5 trillion yen ($13.2 billion) in batteries for electric and hybrid cars by 2030, after raising its annual profit forecast last week.

It has also pioneered vehicles that burn hydrogen, which is marketed as a green fuel because it emits only water vapour, despite the fact that most hydrogen is currently produced in a way that emits damaging emissions.

However, the market for such vehicles is still small: Toyota has only sold 17,000 Mirai hydrogen fuel-cell cars since its launch in 2014.

That’s a drop in the bucket compared to the 9-10 million vehicles it sells each year, including over two million hybrids by 2020.

While hybrid vehicles are becoming more popular around the world, they have been criticized by environmentalists, with Greenpeace claiming that plug-in hybrids only lower emissions by a third when compared to gasoline or diesel vehicles.

Toyota, on the other hand, feels that hybrids "will be a very essential approach to achieve carbon neutrality."