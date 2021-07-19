Tourism in South Africa is on the verge of collapse due to a virus and riots.

South Africa, with its rolling vineyards, abundant big game, the renowned Table Mountain, countless sandy beaches, and immense cultural richness, would have anticipated to benefit from a post-virus tourism boom.

However, the industry claims that a week of violent rioting and looting risks deterring foreign visitors and stifling recovery aspirations, exacerbating losses caused by the country’s rising coronavirus toll.

Every guest booked to stay at the Umzolozolo resort in Ladysmith in KwaZulu-Natal province during the week of the riots had cancelled, according to Tracey Hellerle of the property.

Visitors from all over the world – and, during the pandemic, from all over the country – would recline on poolside sun loungers overlooking the Nambiti game reserve’s undulating grasslands, hoping to catch a glimpse of one of the Big Five game animals.

“We’d just started to get back into the swing of things,” Hellerle added, saying that the epidemic had already resulted in layoffs due to a drop in bookings.

“People were just too afraid to go (and) because of the riots, the N3 (motorway) was closed, which had turned into a war zone, and people were just too nervous to get in their cars and drive.”

212 individuals have died since the looting and violence began on July 9, with 180 of them dying in KwaZulu-Natal.

South Africa’s economy, which was already in trouble before Covid-19 and the riots, relies heavily on tourism.

According to official data, the industry provided 355 billion rand ($24.6 billion, 21 billion euros) to the economy in 2019 – 7% of GDP – and employed 759,900 people.

Heinrich Pelser, the owner of a hotel in Clarens, a beautiful tourist town perched at the foot of the Maluti mountains and a popular weekend hideaway five hours by vehicle inland from Durban, is concerned that the disturbance may deter international guests.

“I don’t think Canadians and Americans will come anytime soon,” he remarked.

Pelser’s Stonehaven cottages had welcomed drivers fleeing riot-plagued Durban, as well as one man on his way to the city to deliver food to his mother, since the upheaval began, he added.

Alcohol sales are prohibited worldwide due to coronavirus limitations, which is a particularly harsh blow for Clarens, which is recognized for its microbreweries, and the Western Cape province, which is famed for its wineries and serves as the terminus of the prestigious Blue Train.

