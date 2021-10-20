Total, the world’s largest oil and gas company, has downplayed the threat of climate change, according to a new study.

According to research based on interviews with former business leaders and internal company papers, Total purposefully downplayed the threat of global warming from the 1970s onwards.

The discoveries, published in the peer-reviewed journal Global Environment Change on Wednesday by a trio of historians, follow similar revelations regarding US oil major ExxonMobil and Royal Dutch Shell.

On the one hand, oil and gas companies are well aware of the severe hazards posed by rising temperatures (often informed by their own experts), while on the other hand, their public declarations undermine public faith in climate science.

According to the researchers, Total — now TotalEnergies — “began generating doubt on the scientific basis for global warming by the late 1980s,” advancing from “denial to delay.”

“In the late 1990s, the corporation finally landed on a position of publicly embracing climate science while pushing policy delay or policies unrelated to fossil fuel regulation,” according to the company.

Total issued an internal magazine article in 1971 on “atmospheric pollution and the climate” that drew a clear line between burning fossil fuels and potentially “catastrophic effects.”

The article appears to have sounded the alarm: the journal never referenced climate change again for the next 17 years, according to the researchers.

“Global warming was downplayed in the company’s public statements, and the role of human activities on this disruption was denied,” they said.

“Total and Elf” were “actively addressing what they regarded to be a very genuine threat to their business” when the two businesses merged in 1999.

On the eve of the 1992 Rio Earth Summit, which gave birth to the foundational United Nations pact to tackle global warming, Total’s environmental director Jean-Philippe Caruette attempted to sow doubt.

He said in the corporate magazine, “There is no assurance about the influence of human activities [on global warming], especially the use of fossil fuels.”

Total sought to brandish environmental credentials even as it successfully fought to weaken policies to curb CO2 emissions, according to the report.

“We believed this kind of deceit was limited to Exxon and the US oil and gas companies,” said co-author Christophe Bonneuil, a historian at France’s National Centre for Scientific Research, to AFP.

“We now know that majors from France took part in this, at least between 1987 and 1994.”

Climate activists were outraged by the findings.

"These disclosures show that TotalEnergies and the other oil and gas corporations are not to be trusted.