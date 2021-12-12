Tornadoes wreak havoc in six US states, killing more than 80 people.

Overnight, scores of deadly tornadoes ripped through six US states, killing more than 80 people and leaving dozens more missing in what President Joe Biden described as “one of the largest” storm outbreaks in American history.

In broadcast remarks, a distraught Biden remarked, “It’s a tragedy.” “And we still don’t know how many people died or how much damage was done.” As the frigid night fell Saturday, scores of search and rescue professionals across the United States’ heartland assisted astonished locals in sifting through the ruins of their homes and businesses, urgently looking for any more survivors.

More than 70 individuals are thought to have been killed in Kentucky alone, many of them candle factory workers, while at least six people are reported to have perished in an Amazon warehouse in Illinois while working the night shift processing orders ahead of Christmas.

“This is the biggest, most catastrophic, and most fatal tornado in Kentucky’s history,” state governor Andy Beshear said, adding that he fears “we will have lost more than 100 people.”

He told reporters, “The devastation is unlike anything I’ve ever seen in my life, and I’m having difficulties putting it into words.”

The state of emergency has been announced by Beshear.

Mayfield, Kentucky’s mayor Kathy O’Nan told CNN that the community had been reduced to “matchsticks.”

Officials characterized the little town of 10,000 people as “ground zero,” with city blocks destroyed, historic homes and buildings pounded down to their slabs, tree trunks stripped of their branches, and cars overturned in fields.

By the side of the road, some Christmas decorations could still be seen.

When the storm arrived, the roof of the candle factory collapsed, killing 110 people, according to Beshear.

Forty people have been saved, but if anyone else is discovered alive, it will be “a miracle,” he said.

CNN aired a heartfelt plea made by a factory worker on Facebook.

“We’re trapped; please, y’all, get us some help,” a lady begs, her voice quavering in the background while a coworker moans.

“We’ve arrived at the Mayfield Candle Factory… Please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please Please pray for us.” After being stuck under a water fountain, Kyanna Parsons-Perez was rescued.

“It seems like a bomb went off,” Mayfield resident Alex Goodman, 31, told AFP.

The hurricane ripped off David Norseworthy’s roof and front porch while his family hid in a shelter, according to the 69-year-old Mayfield carpenter.

"We'd never done it before."