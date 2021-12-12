Tornadoes wreak havoc in five US states, killing more than 80 people.

Overnight, dozens of destructive tornadoes ripped through five US states, killing more than 80 people in “one of the largest” storm outbreaks in history, according to President Joe Biden.

In broadcast remarks, a distraught Biden remarked, “It’s a tragedy.” “And we still don’t know how many people died or how much damage was done.” As dusk came on Saturday, scores of search and rescue personnel assisted astonished individuals across the United States in sifting through the ruins of their homes and businesses in the hopes of finding more survivors.

More than 70 individuals are thought to have been killed in Kentucky alone, many of them candle factory workers, while at least six people are reported to have perished in an Amazon warehouse in Illinois while working the night shift processing orders ahead of Christmas.

“This is the worst, most damaging, most fatal tornado event in Kentucky’s history,” Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said, adding that he fears “more than 100 people will have died.”

“The devastation is beyond anything I’ve ever seen, and I’m having difficulties putting it into words,” the governor said.

Mayfield, Kentucky’s westernmost hamlet, has been reduced to “matchsticks,” according to its mayor.

Officials characterized the little town of 10,000 people as “ground zero,” with city blocks destroyed, historic homes and buildings pounded down to their slabs, tree trunks stripped of their branches, and cars overturned in fields.

When the storm arrived, the roof of the candle factory collapsed, killing 110 people, according to Beshear.

Forty people have been saved, but if anyone else is discovered alive, it will be “a miracle,” he said.

A heartfelt plea submitted on Facebook by one of the factory’s employees was broadcast on CNN.

“We’re trapped; please, y’all, get us some help,” a lady begs, her voice quavering in the background while a coworker moans. “We’ve arrived at the Mayfield Candle Factory. Please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please Please pray for us.” After being stuck under a water fountain, Kyanna Parsons-Perez was rescued.

“It looked like matchsticks when I went out of City Hall this morning,” Mayfield Mayor Kathy O’Nan told CNN.

“Our downtown churches have been damaged, our courthouse… has been wrecked, our water system isn’t working right now, and we don’t have power.”

“It seems like a bomb went off,” Mayfield resident Alex Goodman, 31, told AFP.

The storm blasted his roof off, according to David Norseworthy, a 69-year-old Mayfield builder.