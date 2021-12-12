Tornadoes in the United States have killed at least 94 people, prompting a search for survivors.

On Sunday, US rescue personnel urgently sought for survivors of fierce late-season storms that killed at least 94 people and destroyed communities across many states, including in the wreckage of a Kentucky candle factory, a reminder of the widespread damage.

However, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear warned that the hunt for survivors in that facility in Mayfield, a community nearly wiped out by the tornadoes, may be in futile, acknowledging that “another rescue” may not be possible.

“We still don’t know how many lives are lost or the full scope of the destruction,” President Joe Biden said of the tornado outbreak, which he described as “one of the greatest” storm outbreaks in American history.

He dispatched the leaders of the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to Kentucky to assess the situation, promising the full range of federal assistance.

Hundreds of search and rescue police were assisting astonished locals across the US heartland in sifting through the ruins of their homes and businesses, with the death toll almost expected to grow.

More than 80 people have died in Kentucky alone, many of them Mayfield industrial workers, according to Kentucky Governor Steve Beshear, who boosted the confirmed death toll by ten.

Beshear told CNN, “That number is going to reach more than 100.”

“About 40 of the 110 employees working Friday night at the candle factory have been rescued,” Beshear added, “and I’m not sure we’re going to see another rescue.”

“I’m hoping for it. It would be nothing short of a miracle.” Meanwhile, at least six employees died on the night shift at an Amazon warehouse in Edwardsville, Illinois, where they were processing orders ahead of Christmas.

At both places, emergency teams worked through the night and into Sunday, with FEMA officials and Red Cross volunteers on the scene in Kentucky.

However, Edwardsville fire chief James Whiteford, who put the death toll at six, with 45 people safely out of the building, informed reporters that the effort had shifted from rescue to recovery, increasing fears that the toll would grow.

The storm system’s strength put it in rare company.

The fatal Mayfield twister appears to have shattered a nearly century-old record by lofting debris 30,000 feet (9,100 meters) in the air and tracing on the ground well more than 200 miles, according to storm trackers (320 kilometers).

Sorrow flooded in as Americans faced with the magnitude of the disaster, with Pope Francis expressing his condolences.