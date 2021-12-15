Tornado victims use the internet to track their lost treasures.

In the weekend twisters that decimated Abigail Miller’s little Kentucky village, her parents lost nearly all they possessed.

They were able to locate images of their daughter’s graduation with the help of strangers, thanks to social media groups that hundreds are utilizing to reunite storm victims with precious things strewn thousands of miles away.

Miller’s parents had put all of their things in a storage facility in Dawson Springs, one of the areas hardest damaged by tornadoes that ripped homes apart across five US states this weekend, in preparation for a transfer.

The young pharmacy technician, who lives out of state, was relieved to learn that they had left ahead of the storm, but heartbroken to see that their valuables had been lost.

“We weren’t expecting to find anything,” the 19-year-old explained.

She soon discovered, however, that an old classmate had posted a photo of herself on the Facebook group “Quad State Tornado Found Items.”

Then she was tagged in another group photo.

Lisa Graham, the poster, asked, “Is this you?”

“Yes, it’s my parents and me,” Miller said, “and thank you very much!”

Abigail Miller’s photos from her high school graduation with her parents had flown all the way to Philpot, Kentucky, over an hour and a half away by automobile.

Others in Philpot discovered more of their images, and each finder was more than ready to return them.

“Some even inquired as to what our family required for the holidays,” she said.

The “Quad State Tornado Found Items” group has over 66,000 members and is still expanding.

People are utilizing the group to reunite missing pets, official documents, and hundreds of family photos — each item providing a window into the lives of those whose lives were turned upside down by the tornadoes.

One depicts a man cradling his newborn baby in a hospital in the year 2000.

Another image depicts two men in tuxedos during a wedding in the 1980s.

During World War II, a few black-and-white photographs depict young men dressed in uniform.

Crowdsourcing often identifies the original owners within minutes, as family members and friends tag their loved ones in the comments area.

“That’s my grandmother!” I’ll send you a message!” Under a torn photo of her grandmother holding a Christmas present, Dani Runkel commented.

Other messages allude to the tragedy that has befallen so many families.

A note beneath a ripped yearbook photo says, “This is my uncle who died in the tornado.”

"This is my grandmother," a woman wrote beneath an image of a funeral booklet from 1998. "It's from my father's house, which was destroyed in the fire.